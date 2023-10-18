Version 0.13 New sector!

Hello! It's been a little more than a month since the last update, and I can finally share with you what I've been working on! ːlunar2019grinningpigː
New
-Added new SectorA! with air platforms.
-Now when you finish a sector it's saved on a clock at "Sector0", if you replay with a better time, that time will be saved (saving best time).
Changes/Improvements
-Changed the way scenes are loaded for better optimization.
-Improved general lighting.
Bug fixes
-Fixed a bug where input stuck on returning to main menu.
-Now the time is always saved at the starting zone area (checkpoint), so exiting the game in middle of the zone won't penalize with extra time.
-Fixed a bug when pausing the game.
Enjoy it!
Changed files in this update