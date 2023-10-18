 Skip to content

Turnament update for 18 October 2023

Endless Mode Fix

Build 12475873 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed softlock that occurred when hitting the last crystal of a level and an enemy at the same time in Endless mode (thanks Slinkinum).

