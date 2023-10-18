This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rise of Gun: Early Access - What's New?

Hi all! Thank you for waiting, trying the demo and supporting us. Your feedback is incredibly important, and thanks to you we were able to release the game into Early Access.

1. Interface

The new interface has been redesigned and fixed. It has become more convenient and intuitive.

2. Settings

Added multiple settings that were missing in the demo version: keyboard, mouse and graphics settings.

3. Localization

Localization is very important to us. Although it is not completely ready yet, the main part is already there. I apologize for temporary errors in translation.

4. Saves

The game now has a save system, which we continue to work on.

5. Hunger and Energy

Added two new parameters: Hunger and Energy. Energy is spent throughout the day and can be restored by sleeping. Hunger is also wasted and affects energy expenditure.

6. Reputation and Purity

The game now has a reputation and store cleanliness system that affects various aspects of gameplay.

7. Sorting in warehouse

Many people have asked for sorting, and now it is already in early access. Sorting in the warehouse is divided into several types of parts, and the quantity of specific spare parts is also indicated. This will help you a lot in the future when there are too many parts.

8. Ghosts of details

Ghosts of parts have appeared to help you understand where the part will be placed. You can also visually see how it will look on your weapon.

9. Missions

There was only one mission available in the demo. There are currently 14 of them in Early Access. These are progression missions; you will not receive a reward for them, but you will have a great goal to reach the end and complete all the missions. In the future, missions from residents will also be added, for which you will receive a reward.

10. Thieves

Thieves are very dangerous and will keep you on your toes. But don't be afraid, you can always catch him to get your weapon back.

11. Closing the store

What many have asked for: closing and reopening the store. Now you can just close the shop and make a bunch of weapons. In addition, residents stop walking after 20:00.

12. New shelf system

Weapon shelves have been changed and slots have been added. Now you can choose where to place your masterpiece crafted weapon.

13. Augmented map

The map has been improved, secret places have also been added, as well as optimization.

14. Tutorial

A new tutorial system was created. At the beginning of the game it asks if you want to complete it. If yes, red circles will appear in front of you; by entering them, an explanation of the mechanics will open to you.

15. Optimization

A lot of work has been done on optimization. Lighting has been optimized, volumetric clouds have been replaced with 2D, the number of inhabitants in the city has been reduced, and the code has been optimized. Thanks to all this, "Rise of Gun" can be played by everyone. Many bugs have been fixed.

16. New seller

A new vendor has also been added to help you avoid starvation. Carmelita stands on the street and sells hot dogs. At night it closes.

We continue to work to improve the game and welcome your feedback and suggestions. Thanks for your support!