Update 3.3

Hi all,
This update addresses some things posted in the forums such as the trinkets bug and alternative color scheme for morale/health, plus a little feature that allows you to play your own music during battle and map scenes.
To have your own music files playing, place them inside the 'Battle' and 'Map' folders located in:
_<SteamLibrary>\steamapps\common\Lands of Sorcery\Lands of SorceryData\StreamingAssets\Music
Supported formats are MP3, Ogg and Wav.
Enjoy!
Rubmon
Changes:
v3.3
- Play player-provided music files for battle and map
- Added option to change morale/health bar color scheme
- Fixed trinket slot tooltip showing tip for previous character's trinket
- Replaced female swashbuckler attack pose
- Fixed female swashbuckler avatar too small
- Unity update v2022.3.11
Changed files in this update