Update 3.3

Hi all,

This update addresses some things posted in the forums such as the trinkets bug and alternative color scheme for morale/health, plus a little feature that allows you to play your own music during battle and map scenes.

To have your own music files playing, place them inside the 'Battle' and 'Map' folders located in:

_<SteamLibrary>\steamapps\common\Lands of Sorcery\Lands of SorceryData\StreamingAssets\Music

Supported formats are MP3, Ogg and Wav.

Enjoy!

Rubmon

Changes:

v3.3