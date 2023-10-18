Hello everyone ! I am delighted to announce that the next update (3.1.0) will be available soon to give you an even more fun and varied gaming experience! Here's what awaits you in this new version:

A limited game mode that changes every day! This is normal mode but with a few rule changes that will spice up your game! For example, there will be a 100% chance of bonuses appearing, which will allow you to boost your performance and break your records!

Your best score will be displayed in the game mode selection page, so you can see your progress and compare yourself to other players!

A button to the upgrade page in the game mode selection menu and on the main menu, so you can upgrade your bonuses more easily and make them even more effective!

Many bugs fixed, such as the bug that automatically launched the game when you clicked on the play button, or the bug that displayed your gold balance with too many decimal places. We also fixed the bug that changed the main menu music after a second, and optimized the infinite mode code to make it smoother!

A backup of your choice of language, so that you don't have to reset it every time you launch the game. You can also change the language in one click using the little flag in the main menu!

Visual particles when you collect a bonus or when you jump on a platform, to make the game more beautiful and more dynamic!

We hope you like this update and enjoy playing my game! Do not hesitate to give us your feedback and suggestions, we are always listening to our community! Thank you for your loyalty and see you soon for new adventures!