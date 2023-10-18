Celestial Project v6 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231019

v6 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231019
This update mainly adds the dubbing of special member in battle and the dubbing of favorability dialogues.
Currently only Chinese dubbing is used, you can on/off dubbing in the settings.
Update content:
- Add: special member voice acting in battle
- Add: favorability dialogue dubbing
- Fix: several text typo
Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!
