Celestial Project v6 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231019

Share · View all patches · Build 12475693 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

v6 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231019

This update mainly adds the dubbing of special member in battle and the dubbing of favorability dialogues.

Currently only Chinese dubbing is used, you can on/off dubbing in the settings.

Update content:

Add: special member voice acting in battle

Add: favorability dialogue dubbing

Fix: several text typo

//========================================

Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!

//========================================

Celestial Project X

Celestial Project Discord

Celestial Project QQ Group

Celestial Project BiliBili

Celestial Project Weibo