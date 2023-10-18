 Skip to content

Old World update for 18 October 2023

October 18th Updated Test Build

Last edited by Wendy

The test branch has been updated and is now version 1.0.69198 Test 10/18/2023

Design

  • Zealot Enlist ability cost reduced from 600 civics to 400 civics
  • Fervent trait (from the Kush Piye dynasty) now grants the bonus militia in the city the religion spreads to instead of in the capital
  • Enlightenment Theology now gives +3 happiness per Monk class instead of +2 per Elder Monk
  • Guilds now gives happiness per Hamlet class improvement instead of just per Town
  • Random maps are more likely to have at least one luxury resource of each type (does not apply to mirror maps)

Programming

  • Added AI for Zealot leader enlisting
  • Improved performance in Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2

UI

  • Rival visibility toggle () now shows visibility from allied units as well
  • New cognomen popup will now display the legitimacy it gives
  • Other team VPs will now display in yellow/red as they get close to victory
  • Improved display of Zealot Enlist Next effect
  • Tooltip for event bonuses that affect all cities of a religion now shows how many cities it will affect
  • Added loading hint for Slow AI option

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed Resume and Quick Cloud Load on main menu not unloading mods first
  • Fixed bug with tribe settlement distribution
  • Fixed free tech preferring tech currently being researched
  • Fixed bad AI exploration with military units
  • Fixed events not working for cities in anarchy
  • Fixed bugs with Rise of Carthage scenario 3 sometimes failing to generate goals
  • Fixed stolen city/city site trigger not taking teams into account
  • Fixed family luxury menu display issue
  • Fixed opinion bars displaying inconsistently
  • Fixed specialist widget timers not updating when city yield production changes
  • Fixed Learn to Play 5 bug where player couldn't declare war again after accepting truce via an event
  • Fixed unit/city stats sometimes not updating when general/governor stats change
  • Fixed frame limit functionality
  • Fixed map script non-city resource placement
  • Fixed premade maps failing to start when No Ancient Ruins option enabled
  • Text and event fixes

