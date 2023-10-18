October 18th Updated Test Build

The test branch has been updated and is now version 1.0.69198 Test 10/18/2023
Design
- Zealot Enlist ability cost reduced from 600 civics to 400 civics
- Fervent trait (from the Kush Piye dynasty) now grants the bonus militia in the city the religion spreads to instead of in the capital
- Enlightenment Theology now gives +3 happiness per Monk class instead of +2 per Elder Monk
- Guilds now gives happiness per Hamlet class improvement instead of just per Town
- Random maps are more likely to have at least one luxury resource of each type (does not apply to mirror maps)
Programming
- Added AI for Zealot leader enlisting
- Improved performance in Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2
UI
- Rival visibility toggle () now shows visibility from allied units as well
- New cognomen popup will now display the legitimacy it gives
- Other team VPs will now display in yellow/red as they get close to victory
- Improved display of Zealot Enlist Next effect
- Tooltip for event bonuses that affect all cities of a religion now shows how many cities it will affect
- Added loading hint for Slow AI option
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed Resume and Quick Cloud Load on main menu not unloading mods first
- Fixed bug with tribe settlement distribution
- Fixed free tech preferring tech currently being researched
- Fixed bad AI exploration with military units
- Fixed events not working for cities in anarchy
- Fixed bugs with Rise of Carthage scenario 3 sometimes failing to generate goals
- Fixed stolen city/city site trigger not taking teams into account
- Fixed family luxury menu display issue
- Fixed opinion bars displaying inconsistently
- Fixed specialist widget timers not updating when city yield production changes
- Fixed Learn to Play 5 bug where player couldn't declare war again after accepting truce via an event
- Fixed unit/city stats sometimes not updating when general/governor stats change
- Fixed frame limit functionality
- Fixed map script non-city resource placement
- Fixed premade maps failing to start when No Ancient Ruins option enabled
- Text and event fixes
Changed depots in qa_internal branch