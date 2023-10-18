Patch 1.3.24 - Doors & companions

Share · View all patches · Build 12475678 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all for your patience - I've been collecting bugs and have accumulated the first pack of fixes and improvements.

The most important fixes, I believe are these:

Fix disappearing companions when entering VR.

Fix companions not allowing to interact with objects.

And here are rest of the changes:



Bonus insult lines when meeting a new person if drunk.

Make the passageway exit clearer in Kurbads underground caves.

Add quick save/load shortcuts: Ctrl + S to save, Ctrl + L to load.

Reduce the memory consumption of some maps.

Fix Cutter saw to work in combat. (It has special attacks.)

Auto-end combat mid-turn if an enemy is defeated and there are no other hostiles nearby.

Hold left Alt to highlight nearby interactive objects.

Temporarily disabled robots are not "sleeping" but have robot-specific options.

NPCs would keep weapons equipped if they deem the situation still dangerous.

Option to finish off knocked-out NPCs or destroy disabled robots.

Fix disappearing companions when entering VR .

. Add an additional security officer near the Chief.

Add guaranteed spawn of Nominal tablets nearby the start location.

If companions cannot get to you when you change maps, teleport them near you.

Fix the unexpected spacesuit option in Finn's initial dialogue.

Fix humans using robot shouts.

Janka should care only about one specific door, not any door to not be touched.

Companions and NPCs do not dislike players throwing grenades nearby.

Fix Finn (or other companions) objecting player touching e.g. shuttle.

Fix Maestro door deals vacuum damage.

Locked doors remain unlocked once the player uses the keycard.

Add option to LOCK such doors, if needed.

Auto-fix companions annoyed at you (and not letting use or touch things).

You can give and take armour to robot companions, they will allow you to take it back. Note: humanoid companions will not give you back armour or keys.

Note: humanoid companions will not give you back armour or keys. Add EXCHANGE right-click context option on companions for easier and faster access to their inventory.

As usual, let me know in message boards or on Discord, if you encounter some problems.

If you think something has broken that was not in the previous version, feel free to use BETA branch "stable" - the previous version is there.

Good luck!