Update 0.1.3 - Management Foundations #3

Hello everyone!

It is time for another Management Foundations update! And this time, it is all about the time!

Quite literally.

Time & Dynamic Time of Day

Before this update, there was no time passing by in the game. As simple as it is, time is an important part of the whole management side of game. Without it, it would be impossible to generate monthly reports or pay your staff salaries on a consistent schedule. That's why I've decided to implement it into the game now, before I further develop other areas of the management.

With time now passing by, the natural addition to that would be to visually represent this.

It was already possible to manually change the sun position and other environment settings, and now,

there is a new Dynamic Time of Day option, which can be turned on or off in the graphical settings. To keep things simple, each in-game month is represented by one day cycle.

Improved Tutorial structuring

To improve the Tutorial, I've made some structural changes. The overall presentation hasn't changed yet, but no longer is it a long list of pages, where you had to guess if Material Designer was explained on the page 10 or 17.

The window is now categorized into menus and submenus, which are much easier to navigate, and it's easier to find a piece of information that you're looking for.

Still, it is not a perfect solution, but there was a need for some change.

Coming up next time

A significant portion of the work on this update was spent an a thing that isn't actually in there - better crash reporting system.

The current manual "email a file found in a hard-to-reach folder" way of reporting crashes is only temporary, and far from being a good long-term solution. The new system is ready for the most part, but there are still some things that need a bit of work.

Once the new system is in place, it will be much easier to send the crash report, and I will be able to truly tackle the crashes.

Until then, Thank You All for your support, and I will see you in the next update!

Milan, developer

Full Patch Notes

Additions & Improvements

Time added into the game.

Dynamic Time of Day added.

Improved Tutorial structuring - new menus and submenus.

Lumen Global Illumination visuals slightly improved.

Small Changes

Add Area and Remove Area now has emissive materials to be better visible at night.

"Low" option for Shadows added.

Text component explanation added into Tutorial.

Staff hiring and firing explanation added into Tutorial.

Bug Fixes