Patch R.1.1.38 - 10/18/2023 - Town Elder System

Our patch today introduces the Town Elder system where experienced players can be rewarded for helping new players learn!

Patch R.1.1.38 - 10/18/2023

New System: Town Elders

• New Players (who have played less than 5 games) will be placed in a special version of the Classic Lobby.

• Experienced players have an option to Earn Bonus Town Points and guide new players as a Town Elder.

• Town elders have a lobby icon (star) by their name and the ability to send Elder Whispers to players (even while dead) to help guide them during the game.

• This new version of Classic will help new players learn the basics of the game, while being guided by their Town Elders.

Improvements

• Increased curse scroll max quantity to 299.

• When using Anonymous Mode, your Map selection will now respect your map selection.

• Added Necromancer Silhouette.

• Added Jinx Silhouette.

Added 5 new Keywords

• Blood and No Blood referencing the Investigator's investigate ability.

• Vote For Alignment to help explain this common strategy to players.

• Town Elder to help explain the new Town Elder system in a digestible way.

• Claim to explain what a claim is, and how roles like Ritualist and Doomsayer can punish players if they claim their exact role.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a crash that sometimes caused the Hangman Cinematic to freeze. (Hotfixed 10/10/23)

• Kill records for stoned/hidden players no longer send down their faction (this was hidden but could be viewed through outside of the game shenanigans).

• Fixed spelling of Pestilence spelled for Refer-A-Friend popup.

• Fixed spelling issue in the No Role Reveal description.

• Fixed spelling of the Steam achievement for winning 5 games with Sheriff.

• We now prevent ranked queue from stacking up.