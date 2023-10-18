 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 18 October 2023

Last patch before release

Share · View all patches · Build 12475457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey. I'm kinda tired. Epilogue is almost ready... Then I can release... I'm also kinda tired. Here's what I did for this patch:

v0.58

All Episodes:

  • Fixed the issue with wounded enemy sprites appearing after they get up from being damaged
  • Stopped the raygun from rotating when used

Episode 1:

  • Fixed the white screen in the ending
  • Added sunbeams to the lake
  • Made sure the front car window doesn’t show above water
  • Fixed the microwave not burning or exploding items in the Bonus Episode
  • Fixed the bathroom issue in the Bonus
  • The witches should no longer be flammable
  • Added more fireworks to the Bonus
  • Fixed the matches not burning things that they should

Episode 2:

  • Fixed the “Rest In Pieces” achievement not working
  • Made sure the secret boss sounds disappear when defeated
  • Another fix for the luggage trolleys having their colliders after being trashed

Episode 3:

  • Tried a fix for THAT animation looping
  • Fixed the blob getting stuck at the penthouse roof

Episode 4:

  • Added sounds to the bad ending cutscene
  • Added sounds to the Bonus good ending
  • Fixed the Bonus good ending not fading to black

Changed files in this update

Lakeview Cabin 2 Win Depot 1291791
  • Loading history…
Lakeview Cabin 2 Mac2 Depot 1291792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link