Last patch before release

Hey. I'm kinda tired. Epilogue is almost ready... Then I can release... I'm also kinda tired. Here's what I did for this patch:
v0.58
All Episodes:
- Fixed the issue with wounded enemy sprites appearing after they get up from being damaged
- Stopped the raygun from rotating when used
Episode 1:
- Fixed the white screen in the ending
- Added sunbeams to the lake
- Made sure the front car window doesn’t show above water
- Fixed the microwave not burning or exploding items in the Bonus Episode
- Fixed the bathroom issue in the Bonus
- The witches should no longer be flammable
- Added more fireworks to the Bonus
- Fixed the matches not burning things that they should
Episode 2:
- Fixed the “Rest In Pieces” achievement not working
- Made sure the secret boss sounds disappear when defeated
- Another fix for the luggage trolleys having their colliders after being trashed
Episode 3:
- Tried a fix for THAT animation looping
- Fixed the blob getting stuck at the penthouse roof
Episode 4:
- Added sounds to the bad ending cutscene
- Added sounds to the Bonus good ending
- Fixed the Bonus good ending not fading to black
Changed files in this update