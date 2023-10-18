Full Release v1.3.0

-New map: Haunted Mansion.

-Temporary visual changes for ALL maps and main menu.

-Full spectator option for match hosting.

-New unlockable cosmetics: Stinky Durian, Sunglasses, Choco, Cherry On Top, Cucumbers, Chef, The Mask.

-New limited unlockable cosmetics: Butchered, Witch.

-New paid cosmetics: Solar System, Cyborg Face, Pigface, Pirate, Eternal Ruler.

-New limited paid cosmetic: Jack-O'-Lantern.

-New Colosseum track to replace the current one.

-New unlockable colors for Craig and Bubblegum.

-Big Skylines updates.

-Updated Customize menu.

-You now leave transparent footprints on the ground while using the Invisibility powerup.

-Powerup overlay now only visible while you have a powerup.

-Sped up unlockable item selection animation.

-Added info icons to some menus to help give clarity.

-Adjusted Temple hazard activate time from 30 seconds to 40.

-Made momentum cap more consistent.

-Dash now automatically caps momentum once finished.

-Fixed issue where dashing onto a jump pad/ramp does not trigger them.

-Fixed danger effect flashing when it's supposed to disappear.

-Fixed Laser Tag issue where you can spawn on a derailed train, or in fire on Temple.

-Fixed Laser Tag spawns on Colosseum and Custom Maps.

-Fixed some UI issues in certain resolutions.

-Fixed issue where bots stop chasing you permanently if you go invisible.

-Performance Fixes.