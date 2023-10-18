Full Release v1.3.0

-New map: Haunted Mansion.
-Temporary visual changes for ALL maps and main menu.
-Full spectator option for match hosting.
-New unlockable cosmetics: Stinky Durian, Sunglasses, Choco, Cherry On Top, Cucumbers, Chef, The Mask.
-New limited unlockable cosmetics: Butchered, Witch.
-New paid cosmetics: Solar System, Cyborg Face, Pigface, Pirate, Eternal Ruler.
-New limited paid cosmetic: Jack-O'-Lantern.
-New Colosseum track to replace the current one.
-New unlockable colors for Craig and Bubblegum.
-Big Skylines updates.
-Updated Customize menu.
-You now leave transparent footprints on the ground while using the Invisibility powerup.
-Powerup overlay now only visible while you have a powerup.
-Sped up unlockable item selection animation.
-Added info icons to some menus to help give clarity.
-Adjusted Temple hazard activate time from 30 seconds to 40.
-Made momentum cap more consistent.
-Dash now automatically caps momentum once finished.
-Fixed issue where dashing onto a jump pad/ramp does not trigger them.
-Fixed danger effect flashing when it's supposed to disappear.
-Fixed Laser Tag issue where you can spawn on a derailed train, or in fire on Temple.
-Fixed Laser Tag spawns on Colosseum and Custom Maps.
-Fixed some UI issues in certain resolutions.
-Fixed issue where bots stop chasing you permanently if you go invisible.
-Performance Fixes.
