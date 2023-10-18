 Skip to content

Tales Of Aravorn: An Elven Marriage update for 18 October 2023

Steam achievements enabled

I forgot to update the Ren'Py libraries so in some computers the achievement weren't working. Now they should work on all configurations! Sorry about that.
(you can use the sync achievement in gallery screen to quickly add them to Steam if you have already unlocked them)

