I forgot to update the Ren'Py libraries so in some computers the achievement weren't working. Now they should work on all configurations! Sorry about that.
(you can use the sync achievement in gallery screen to quickly add them to Steam if you have already unlocked them)
Tales Of Aravorn: An Elven Marriage update for 18 October 2023
Steam achievements enabled
I forgot to update the Ren'Py libraries so in some computers the achievement weren't working. Now they should work on all configurations! Sorry about that.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update