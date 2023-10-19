Chapter Three is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12475239 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 11:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Save the world and experience the ultimate happy ending!

Soar above the clouds and wipe out the interstellar Oneiromants dreaming high in the stratosphere.

Conquer the massive fortress of the Scavenger Warlord Vega.

Unravel the mystery of the elusive Alien Interface.

Revisit the smoldering ruins of Newark and decide the fate of the world in a battle with a boss that's thousand times bigger than you!

Detailed List of Changes

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2298950/discussions/0/3821921399620996401/

JOIN THE DISCORD COMMUNITY