 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flying Tank update for 19 October 2023

Chapter Three is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12475239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save the world and experience the ultimate happy ending!

Soar above the clouds and wipe out the interstellar Oneiromants dreaming high in the stratosphere.

Conquer the massive fortress of the Scavenger Warlord Vega.

Unravel the mystery of the elusive Alien Interface.

Revisit the smoldering ruins of Newark and decide the fate of the world in a battle with a boss that's thousand times bigger than you!

Detailed List of Changes

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2298950/discussions/0/3821921399620996401/

JOIN THE DISCORD COMMUNITY

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2298951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2298952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link