Body. Electric. update for 18 October 2023

FLY IN THE BIG CITY!!!! 2.1 IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12475237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

Forget about the other updates because this is the one to play! Tour the whole city of Body. Electric. with your trusty Para-Jet pack as it was meant to be played!

