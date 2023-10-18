 Skip to content

Pixel Colony update for 18 October 2023

Minor Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12475195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Make the tutorial easier to understand
  • Highlight low efficiency buildings in red text
  • More responsive edge scrolling
  • Improve cursor resolution

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2529831
