Update Information:

Added type icons over NPCs' heads. These icons indicate the type of NPC, such as weapon trainer, armor trainer, quest giver, and more. Icons will be enabled by default, but in the options menu, there is an option to hide them, making them appear only when the highlight key is pressed.

Corrected a couple of typos.

Made minor corrections to the level geometry in Olhenvey.

Fixed an issue where some enemy zones in Etyrial didn't activate when approaching from a specific location, causing the enemies to not appear. This issue has now been resolved.

It's now possible to see the distance to the enemy in the enemy stat info window.

Corrected a few enemy types, vampire bats, wyverns, and manticores, so they do not appear when in ambush mode and are not activated.