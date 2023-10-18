Changelog for Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky 1.4.0

Hello, I've been cooking up a new update for Definitely Sneaky and it's time finally releae it! This major update is focused on achievements, reworking melee combat, and adding some new items. But I haven't forgotten to remove (and add) some bugs, too!

Features:

Melee combat rework - A melee clash can be defined as two people hitting each other with melee weapons at/around the same time. Before, when the player clashed melee weapons with an enemy, the player would always win. If two players collided, the one who swang last would win. Now, melee interactions are standardized to try and make them more understandable. Now, with melee clashes, both parties will get knocked back and will instantly get to melee again

New weapon - Charge Pistol - The first laser weapon, this pistol is similar to the silenced pistol but differs in a few ways. The projectiles are lasers and travel slightly faster than bullets. You can charge the pistol by holding the trigger, allowing three differently-powered shots. Reloads ammo two at a time

New utility - Tactical Bullet - Throw a bullet

New utility - Mortar Strike - Remote-controlled explosions

- Remote-controlled explosions All achievement icons have been redesigned

New achievement: Regal Prospect - Complete all Classic levels' challenge times in sneaky difficulty

- Complete all Classic levels' challenge times in sneaky difficulty New achievement: Royal - Complete all Classic levels' challenge times

- Complete all Classic levels' challenge times New achievement: Mine's Bigger - Destroy a bullet with a bigger bullet

- Destroy a bullet with a bigger bullet New achievement: Clown Teammate - Get a kill with a grappled enemy

- Get a kill with a grappled enemy New achievement: Dying Pan - Deflect a bullet with a frying pan in the rain

- Deflect a bullet with a frying pan in the rain New achievement: Extra! Extra! - Unlock an extra

- Unlock an extra New achievement: Extra Cool - Unlock all extras

- Unlock all extras New achievement: Party Time - Spawn some confetti

- Spawn some confetti New achievement: Extra Hot - Use the 'time' extra

- Use the 'time' extra New achievement: Sleepy Time - Put another to sleep after grappling them

- Put another to sleep after grappling them New achievement: Restless - Survival 10 waves on map 1

- Survival 10 waves on map 1 New achievement: Risen - Survival 20 waves on map 1

- Survival 20 waves on map 1 New achievement: Hunted - Survival 10 waves on map 2

- Survival 10 waves on map 2 New achievement: Hallowed - Survival 20 waves on map 2

- Survival 20 waves on map 2 New shop purchase - +1 max equipment points (brings the total from 11 -> 12)

All Classic mode challenge times have been redone to reflect the new changes and features

Similar to a past update with bullet collisions, now all throwables interact when colliding mid-air

Small changes:

Grappling is easier/more reliable

Added controller inputs for previous/next level (hold d-pad left/right)

Some levels have been edited and/or reordered to play better

New melee animations for the Knife, Axe, and Sword

Knife - New hitting SFX

Blood footprints

Survival mode has been optimized for better performance

Survival mode purchase values have been tweaked

Survival mode enemies now resemble zombies (removed knife and added outstretched arms)

Sword - Move slightly slower, but sprint when holding down the trigger

Sticky gun - Hold down the trigger on reload to detonate 1 pellet at a time instead of all

Extras are now unlocked automatically instead of having to go to the shop to buy them after satisfying their requirements

Re-colored extras menu slightly

Added new control options to ignore the first controller plugged in (may be useful for some weird cases)

Bugs fixed:

The level timer would start immediately if the level was restarted

Achievements would not be awarded for the first 59 seconds of the game

Beating either classic mode difficulties would not trigger the award screen

The following settings did not work: Show Tips, Menu Speed, Controller Vibration

Reloading the last level in sneaky difficulty right after unlocking sneakier difficulty and then completing the level again resulted in winning the game

Reaching wave 11 in survival map 1 would trigger the message that you have unlocked a new map every time

Grappling right after meleeing an enemy would instantly kill the new graplee

Killing a grappled enemy triggered doors twice

Flamethrower was affected by Smart Bullets mod

Sticky gun - Could not detonate pellets if switched weapons pair

Bullets from guns became harmless if you swapped weapons before they impacted their target

Bullets redirected using Smart Bullets could not hurt the person who shot them

After adding doors in the level editor, they would not display properly when opening/closing them until the map is reloaded

The extras menu was still temporarily selectable after deleting game save data

Chopped-off arms fell through the map

The first level for each difficulty's challenge times showed negative numbers

Particles created by doors had physics colliders

The melee combat is a little more dynamic now and will probably be built upon later. My favorite addition is the new Tactical Bullet utility. That along with the Mortar Strike allows you to play more... tactically. Take some time to try out the new features!

Please head over to the Community Hub to report other bugs or provide feedback or suggestions!

Thanks,

Thomas

boxedworks