Update 1.2.0: Friends Leaderboards

Hey adventurers!
More updates incoming! We would like to thank everyone for their sincere feedbacks and suggestions! For now, we have added/fixed the following:
- Added friends leaderboards! Now you can challenge your friends!
- Added a japanese fallback font.
- Balanced the spawn of bathrooms and office rooms.
- Balanced the spawn of a few fuel canisters.
- Fixed a bug related to the interaction of the player with some items.
Also, a big thank you to all our players, specially people from Japan who have been playing the game a lot! You and everyone are more than welcome in our Discord community! Join us!
Cheers!
- Eduardo
