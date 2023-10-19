 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oni Station update for 19 October 2023

Update 1.2.0: Friends Leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 12474989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey adventurers!

More updates incoming! We would like to thank everyone for their sincere feedbacks and suggestions! For now, we have added/fixed the following:

  • Added friends leaderboards! Now you can challenge your friends!
  • Added a japanese fallback font.
  • Balanced the spawn of bathrooms and office rooms.
  • Balanced the spawn of a few fuel canisters.
  • Fixed a bug related to the interaction of the player with some items.

Also, a big thank you to all our players, specially people from Japan who have been playing the game a lot! You and everyone are more than welcome in our Discord community! Join us!

Cheers!
- Eduardo

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link