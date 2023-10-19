Update 1.2.0: Friends Leaderboards

Hey adventurers!

More updates incoming! We would like to thank everyone for their sincere feedbacks and suggestions! For now, we have added/fixed the following:

Added friends leaderboards! Now you can challenge your friends!

Added a japanese fallback font.

Balanced the spawn of bathrooms and office rooms.

Balanced the spawn of a few fuel canisters.

Fixed a bug related to the interaction of the player with some items.

Also, a big thank you to all our players, specially people from Japan who have been playing the game a lot! You and everyone are more than welcome in our Discord community! Join us!

Cheers!

- Eduardo