Charrua Soccer update for 19 October 2023

Are you ready for the most terrifying soccer experience you've ever had?

Build 12474984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Brace yourself to face the spookiest opponents and play in haunted stadiums that will give you goosebumps.

Charrua Soccer - Pro Edition brings you the most chilling update of all.

Feel the thrill and terror in every match!

Get Charrua Soccer - Pro Edition now!

