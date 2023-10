Share · View all patches · Build 12474862 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Sniper gun fire rate

Fixed Frag Grenade explosion damage

Fixed items spawn

Changed Interact input with controller (no longer need to hold the button)

Fixed AI navigation mesh (NavMesh)

Fixed UI

Fixed footstep SFXs

Thanks to everyone who tested the game and reported their issues!

If you would like to give us feedback about the game or report issues, please contact us by email: contact@fireringstudio.com.