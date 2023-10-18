 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 18 October 2023

0.2.2 - Skillcard Booster Pack 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12474837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Should be fixing bugs, but tired from the move, so made skillcards instead. I like making those. -Mag)

New skillcards!

  • Firm Stance

  • Heavy Hitter

  • Schadenfreude

  • Ghost

  • Follow Up

  • Overgeared

  • Increased Battle Trance crit chance from 10%/15% to 12%/18%.

  • Run & Gun now grants 40% durability cost reduction when running & gunning.

  • Fixed Run & Gun only letting you shoot forward.

  • Fixed Ray Rifle not working with Run & Gun or Charge.

  • Fixed Brittlekeep exit gate sometimes being blocked by a snow floor, causing a softlock. (Reported by Fwutters.)

  • Fixed Astral Spark cast sound ignoring attenuation (was audible at full volume regardless of distance). (Reported by Conrat & Cosmaru.)

  • Fixed Uppercut using outdated damage logic.

  • Fixed outdated Arcane Power wording.

