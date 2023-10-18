0.2.2 - Skillcard Booster Pack 2

(Should be fixing bugs, but tired from the move, so made skillcards instead. I like making those. -Mag)
New skillcards!
-
Firm Stance
-
Heavy Hitter
-
Schadenfreude
-
Ghost
-
Follow Up
-
Overgeared
-
Increased Battle Trance crit chance from 10%/15% to 12%/18%.
-
Run & Gun now grants 40% durability cost reduction when running & gunning.
-
Fixed Run & Gun only letting you shoot forward.
-
Fixed Ray Rifle not working with Run & Gun or Charge.
-
Fixed Brittlekeep exit gate sometimes being blocked by a snow floor, causing a softlock. (Reported by Fwutters.)
-
Fixed Astral Spark cast sound ignoring attenuation (was audible at full volume regardless of distance). (Reported by Conrat & Cosmaru.)
-
Fixed Uppercut using outdated damage logic.
-
Fixed outdated Arcane Power wording.
