Relic Hunters Legend - Patch Notes 0.8.7

Hey Hunters,

We have an exciting new patch update to help further update some quality-of-life improvements that have been suggested by YOU, the community! Keep the suggestions coming and we’ll continue to make Relic Hunters Legend the BEST game in all the galaxy!

To make sure your feedback continues to be heard, join our Discord

Patch Notes- October 19th

=======================

Jet Boots no longer required to be unequipped and equipped again in order to work

Ultimate Skills being interrupted will no longer result in players being unable to move

Nanocloak is no longer blocking players from using Skills

When players start casting a Skill they will no longer get stuck if they are being pushed at the same time

Players joining after the mission has started are no longer being spawned at the Dropship

Salty Galaxy Shake blasts no longer causes Silence. This prevents players from experiencing chain reactions which could cause the game to crash

K.R.O.N.K will now drop items when defeated in the Broken Era

When completing the Old Town Mission on the Broken Era players will receive loot

During our testing, we found that the previous change to Raff (update 0.8.6) was no longer applying as intended. We've since re-applied the change to make sure she was at a comparable level to the other Hunters.

--

Thanks again to our fantastic community members, all of whom have helped to make Relic Hunters Legend what it is today! We will continue to take player feedback and provide regular updates to help improve the player experience.

If you are having any issues with Relic Hunters Legend please reach out to our support team here: http://bit.ly/RHLOpenTicket