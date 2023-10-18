Kingdoms of Ereloth it's out now!

Greetings, Brave Adventurers,

We are thrilled to announce that Kingdoms of Ereloth is now available on Steam! Your unwavering support has led us to this pivotal moment, and we're eager to embark on this epic journey alongside you.

Ready for an Epic Adventure?

Enter the enchanting lands of Ereloth, where epic battles, and boundless adventures await. Your adventure begins now!

Special Thanks to Our Backers

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible backers who believed in us from the start. Exclusive keys have been distributed to show our gratitude for your trust in us.

Acquire your copy of Kingdoms of Ereloth today!