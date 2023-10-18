Witch's Eve 1.7.3

Welcome to this year's Witch's Eve event!

This event will last for two weeks. Make sure to visit Azura Island, Sleepy Haven, and Moonberry Farms for all of your spooky items!

We will be updating Witch's Eve with a few more optimization items. Be on the lookout for that update! Can't wait to play with you all on Friday the 20th at 2pm PST.

The game is also on sale! Now's the time to jump in and play!

If you haven't caught a stream lately, you are missing out on seeing a new zone being built! Check out [streams here](twitch.tv/kindredgames).

Here's the patch notes:

New:

Witch’s Eve

Improved:

Major fishing optimization

The hidy cave’s level can no longer be accessed from the outside

Fixed: