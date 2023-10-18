 Skip to content

ACRES update for 18 October 2023

EA Hotfix 0.23.1018.1

Build 12474623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Save support for diesel amount
  • Turn off automatic tractor stopping after a failed action by default for new players. Can use hotkey "T" to toggle on or off
  • Reputation display level meter reflects current amount after load
  • Clamp Money to not go below zero and become negative causing issues with harvesting
  • Bugfix for tractor control device initial registration after placement and after moving
  • Plow Icon for Plow categories input to match HUD menu icon

