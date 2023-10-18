- Save support for diesel amount
- Turn off automatic tractor stopping after a failed action by default for new players. Can use hotkey "T" to toggle on or off
- Reputation display level meter reflects current amount after load
- Clamp Money to not go below zero and become negative causing issues with harvesting
- Bugfix for tractor control device initial registration after placement and after moving
- Plow Icon for Plow categories input to match HUD menu icon
ACRES update for 18 October 2023
EA Hotfix 0.23.1018.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2460921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update