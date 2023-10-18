 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 18 October 2023

V 0.8.6 Patch

Build 12474616

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,

Small patch that addresses some issues and improvements:

  • Improved Zombie Mode performance
  • Game over button shows incorrect text
  • Now cards in zombie mode will be stacked, if they are similar
  • Fixed achievements for Zombie mode
  • Stun upgrade wasn't showing in draft in the zombie mode
  • Reinforcement armored name was showing incorrectly in the Zombie Mode
  • Air drops now double the amount of units in Zombie mode

Thanks everyone, if you notice any issues please let us know!

