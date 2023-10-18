-
Fixed melee weapon animations to be a bit slower
-
Reduced foliage size for better visibility and clipping inside houses.
-
Fixed zombies sight range, and reset range.
-
Fixed spawn points to be further away, for less "popping in", do note the world loads and unloads around you for performance reasons.
-
a FoV(field of view) fix will be in the near future.
Dead Past 8 update for 18 October 2023
Animations, zombies, and additional fixes
