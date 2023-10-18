 Skip to content

Dead Past 8 update for 18 October 2023

Animations, zombies, and additional fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12474564

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed melee weapon animations to be a bit slower

  • Reduced foliage size for better visibility and clipping inside houses.

  • Fixed zombies sight range, and reset range.

  • Fixed spawn points to be further away, for less "popping in", do note the world loads and unloads around you for performance reasons.

  • a FoV(field of view) fix will be in the near future.

