WORLD OF HORROR v1.0 - LIVE!

WORLD OF HORROR fans have been through a lot, we know! Through thick and thin, you've been waiting patiently for a long time for the game’s v1.0 release. We're stoked to announce the game has finally left Steam Early Access today, and we are also able to offer everyone the original Early Access price one more time as part of today's Steam Daily Deal!

To celebrate, witness this incredible (and incredibly vicious) animated trailer, handcrafted for us by the amazingly talented Karl Sia and scored by the game's composer Joseph "Qwesta" Bailey:

A side note for players looking to visit Shiokawa on Switch and PlayStation: The game's digital console releases in North America and Europe have been delayed to Thursday, October 26th.

The Ysbryd Games team and panstasz have been laboring until the last possible moment to try and clear the necessary certification requirements and paperwork in time for our originally announced release date of October 19th. However, certain DOOM got the better of us, and we'll need one more run to finally clear these obstacles in North America and European regions - but we’ll get everyone to Shiokawa in time for Halloween!

Now, please savor your time in WORLD OF HORROR as it was truly intended to be!