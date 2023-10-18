-Increase thruster power
-Add logo to splash
-Faux grav parent attractor will not parent foundation rig to prevent npcs and loot moving with a flying rig when loaded game nearby
-Work on quest sequencing
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 18 October 2023
Build 0.327
-Increase thruster power
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update