Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 18 October 2023

Build 0.327

Build 0.327

Build 12474465

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increase thruster power
-Add logo to splash
-Faux grav parent attractor will not parent foundation rig to prevent npcs and loot moving with a flying rig when loaded game nearby
-Work on quest sequencing

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  
