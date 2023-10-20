 Skip to content

Park Beyond update for 20 October 2023

Park Beyond 2.0.1.152690 - Hotfix 6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed multiple crashes occurring on PC in the current live version:

  • Fixed a crash related to VFX.
  • Fixed a crash occurring during placement.
  • Fixed a crash happening when demolishing a ride after loading a save.
  • Fixed a crash that can occur after loading a save.
  • Fixed a crash in Mission 02 after loading a save and fulfilling a specific goal.
  • Fixed a crash that occurs on returning to desktop.
  • Fixed multiple crashes occurring in the coaster editor.
  • Fixed multiple crashes related to path placement.

