Park Beyond 2.0.1.152690 - Hotfix 6

Fixed multiple crashes occurring on PC in the current live version:
- Fixed a crash related to VFX.
- Fixed a crash occurring during placement.
- Fixed a crash happening when demolishing a ride after loading a save.
- Fixed a crash that can occur after loading a save.
- Fixed a crash in Mission 02 after loading a save and fulfilling a specific goal.
- Fixed a crash that occurs on returning to desktop.
- Fixed multiple crashes occurring in the coaster editor.
- Fixed multiple crashes related to path placement.
