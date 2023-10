Share · View all patches · Build 12474418 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get ready to join us for a spine-tingling Townhall this Thursday, October 19 at 6 PM UTC! ⏩https://discord.gg/ckWEjddmzq?event=1164260974468014132

We're about to spill all the juicy details about our epic Halloween Update with fun missions and jaw-dropping creepy Skins!

Set your alarms & get ready to have a ghostly good time!👻🔔