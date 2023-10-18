 Skip to content

Simple Game update for 18 October 2023

Update 1.1 has been released (achievements and commands)

Build 12474047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What was added:

  • full support for achievements
  • some funny and secret commands to the terminal
  • several hints in different parts of the game
  • reviews from the final part were translated
    Some bugs that were at release were also fixed.

