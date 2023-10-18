Update 1.1 has been released (achievements and commands)

What was added:
- full support for achievements
- some funny and secret commands to the terminal
- several hints in different parts of the game
- reviews from the final part were translated
Some bugs that were at release were also fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
What was added:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update