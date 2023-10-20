GAZZLERS - Nightmare Edition

Greetings, VR adventurers!

We're thrilled to present the second update for GAZZLERS, and it's a spooky one! Get ready to dive into the world of ghouls, ghosts, and goblins with our Halloween-themed extravaganza. In this update, we're introducing Difficulties, Halloween-themed stuff, and terrifying bug fixes to enhance your gaming experience.

Nightmare Mode: Brace yourselves for a bone-chilling experience. In Nightmare Mode, the game becomes more challenging than ever. Faster enemies, scarier encounters, and limited resources will test your skills and nerves.

Stay tuned for more updates and events as we celebrate the Halloween season in style. Until then, prepare for the scare and dive into the haunted world of GAZZLERS - if you dare!

Cheers,

Bolt Blaster Games

Full update log below:

Improvements:

Added Difficulties so the game is playable on Easy, Normal, Hard and NIGHTMARE!

Added a separate Leaderboard for every new Difficulty

Added 4 new hats

Added a spooky Lobby theme for Halloween

Improved the atmosphere when a TURBO wave is chosen

Updated the Leaderboard icons to match their functionality better

Improved the Radiator’s readability

Enabled auto-reload on Clip Size change to provide better feedback

Rebalanced the Health system so your current HP scales with Max HP Mods

PlayStation Only: Added PlayStation home GAZZLERS music

Changed fire rate scaling with health on some bosses

Stability:

Fixed an issue where the Crystal Salts Trap changed colors unintentionally

Fixed a visual bug where the particles on the Wave Completed effect rendered out of order

Fixed an issue where Krakatoomer rockets would be launched with too much force

Fixed an issue where Fuse Box rockets would create weird patterns

Fixed an issue where fuse box rockets could not one-shot enemy rockets

Fixed Minion animations on the Crystal Salts Outpost

Fixed the incorrect description for the Volatile Wildlife Mod

Fixed an issue where the Slow 'N' Steady could be charged while still shooting