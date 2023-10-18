Patch v1.1.0h Released!

v1.1.0h - Released 18 October 2023
IMPROVEMENTS:
- On MacOS: Added native Apple Silicon support, so players with M1 and M2 Macs will see much better CPU performance. (GPU performance is unchanged, so this will be noticeable only when the game simulation is the determining factor on FPS.)
- Lost River: Reduced odds of feral dog packs.
- A few more Halloween decorations in Lost River DLC map.
BUGS FIXED:
- Typing an "x" in game name closes the Save panel.
- Lost River: Poisoned cattle carcass contains no poison.
- In multiplayer games, in certain circumstances, rival wolf pack groups are at maximum size for eight players, regardless of number of players actually in the game.
- When player sends mate home, mate stops just short of den and doesn't let pups out of den.
- Achievement "Look what the wolf dragged in" can be unlocked with antlers and skulls, rather than only human objects.
- Achievement "Portable Picnic" cannot be unlocked with pronghorn fawn carcass.
