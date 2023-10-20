Scenery patch 6

The sixth patch after the scenery update is now available with the following changes:

Graphics

Adjusted sky and post-processing colour settings

Adjusted shininess of some hedge objects

Improved tree colours, leaf density, LODs and transitions

Fixed floating blobs on top of some trees

Fixed shadow pop-in during early morning/late evening (long shadows may cause reduced frame rate)

Optimised shadow rendering (mostly affects short midday shadows)

Editors

Fixed possible crash in route editor when moving a node

Fixed possible crash when moving a node on top of another road/track

Fixed some generative scenery like level crossing covers and track fences to update properly in route editor without having to press F5

Fixed problem with changes made to custom type materials not syncing properly to visible scenery in route editor

Fixed track end buffers to sync properly in route editor without having to press F5

Fixed changes to sign texts in route editor to sync without F5

Fixed zones without a texture and "apply vegetation" ticked to work more consistently

Added "copy to clipboard" button for some id fields in all editors

Added optional per-platform start/end ramp length overrides

Added multi-line support to sign texts

Other

Changed initial HUD pause message to suggest pressing Pause key instead of PgDn

Pressing Esc during the initial pause now starts the sim instead of opening the menu

Fixed "run in background" setting to work after restarting

Fixed log file spam when quitting the game

Several optimisations to reduce stuttering and minor lag spikes

What's next?

The next update will be another patch, focusing on optimising the loading of custom 3D-models and adding some kind of digital elevation map support for the route editor.