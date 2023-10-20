Scenery patch 6

The sixth patch after the scenery update is now available with the following changes:
Graphics
- Adjusted sky and post-processing colour settings
- Adjusted shininess of some hedge objects
- Improved tree colours, leaf density, LODs and transitions
- Fixed floating blobs on top of some trees
- Fixed shadow pop-in during early morning/late evening (long shadows may cause reduced frame rate)
- Optimised shadow rendering (mostly affects short midday shadows)
Editors
- Fixed possible crash in route editor when moving a node
- Fixed possible crash when moving a node on top of another road/track
- Fixed some generative scenery like level crossing covers and track fences to update properly in route editor without having to press F5
- Fixed problem with changes made to custom type materials not syncing properly to visible scenery in route editor
- Fixed track end buffers to sync properly in route editor without having to press F5
- Fixed changes to sign texts in route editor to sync without F5
- Fixed zones without a texture and "apply vegetation" ticked to work more consistently
- Added "copy to clipboard" button for some id fields in all editors
- Added optional per-platform start/end ramp length overrides
- Added multi-line support to sign texts
Other
- Changed initial HUD pause message to suggest pressing Pause key instead of PgDn
- Pressing Esc during the initial pause now starts the sim instead of opening the menu
- Fixed "run in background" setting to work after restarting
- Fixed log file spam when quitting the game
- Several optimisations to reduce stuttering and minor lag spikes
What's next?
The next update will be another patch, focusing on optimising the loading of custom 3D-models and adding some kind of digital elevation map support for the route editor.
Changed files in this update