Diesel Railcar Simulator update for 20 October 2023

Scenery patch 6

Share · View all patches · Build 12473907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The sixth patch after the scenery update is now available with the following changes:

Graphics
  • Adjusted sky and post-processing colour settings
  • Adjusted shininess of some hedge objects
  • Improved tree colours, leaf density, LODs and transitions
  • Fixed floating blobs on top of some trees
  • Fixed shadow pop-in during early morning/late evening (long shadows may cause reduced frame rate)
  • Optimised shadow rendering (mostly affects short midday shadows)
Editors
  • Fixed possible crash in route editor when moving a node
  • Fixed possible crash when moving a node on top of another road/track
  • Fixed some generative scenery like level crossing covers and track fences to update properly in route editor without having to press F5
  • Fixed problem with changes made to custom type materials not syncing properly to visible scenery in route editor
  • Fixed track end buffers to sync properly in route editor without having to press F5
  • Fixed changes to sign texts in route editor to sync without F5
  • Fixed zones without a texture and "apply vegetation" ticked to work more consistently
  • Added "copy to clipboard" button for some id fields in all editors
  • Added optional per-platform start/end ramp length overrides
  • Added multi-line support to sign texts
Other
  • Changed initial HUD pause message to suggest pressing Pause key instead of PgDn
  • Pressing Esc during the initial pause now starts the sim instead of opening the menu
  • Fixed "run in background" setting to work after restarting
  • Fixed log file spam when quitting the game
  • Several optimisations to reduce stuttering and minor lag spikes
What's next?

The next update will be another patch, focusing on optimising the loading of custom 3D-models and adding some kind of digital elevation map support for the route editor.

Changed files in this update

