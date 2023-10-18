Small bugfix #3

Fixes:

Fixed empty players appearing to the players list

Made alarm a bit shorter and time between alarms longer in level 3

Made flashlight cone larger

Fixed mistake on third person spectate that made it not work

Fixed a bug where you sometimes couldn't change the player you're spectating

Fixed a bug where with 4 players you couldn't spectate all players with left mouse button

Additions:

Added sounds to keypad buttons

Added sound for elevatorbuttons

Added sound for placing items to plates in level 3

Added player list also show dead players