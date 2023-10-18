 Skip to content

Adrift in the Backrooms update for 18 October 2023

Small bugfix #3

Build 12473722

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:

Fixed empty players appearing to the players list
Made alarm a bit shorter and time between alarms longer in level 3
Made flashlight cone larger
Fixed mistake on third person spectate that made it not work
Fixed a bug where you sometimes couldn't change the player you're spectating
Fixed a bug where with 4 players you couldn't spectate all players with left mouse button

Additions:

Added sounds to keypad buttons
Added sound for elevatorbuttons
Added sound for placing items to plates in level 3
Added player list also show dead players

