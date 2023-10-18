I had changed some variables to a dictionary to easily count. However, I somehow missed an if statement, so it was bypassing the scene itself. That has been fixed, and I will doublecheck in a bit to make sure other scenes work as needed.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 18 October 2023
Fixed Josh and Eric's N1 Scene
Patchnotes via Steam Community
