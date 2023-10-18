Byteland How to: Ditch the Glitch!

Ready for an exhilarating escapade into the digital wilderness? Episode 5 of “How to Ditch the Glitch” has got you covered! Our fearless trio needs to be well-prepared for what's hiding in the vibrant terrains of Byteland. What's the key to restoring harmony? Deleting the source of the glitch! But of course, it’s easier said than done, so watch this video if you need some tips and tricks on how to Ditch the Glitch!

Follow us to get the latest news from Byteland!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UntoldTalesHQ

Discord: https://discord.gg/uWZW4WyNus

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/untoldtalesgames

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/untoldtaleshq/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@botibytelandoverclocked