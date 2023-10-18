v0.3.0 - bonfire, new UI and more

changes
- new building: bonfire, lights a very large area but eats through fuel 10% faster and is 50% more susceptible to rain
- you now access crafting menus of crafting buildings by clicking on a cog icon near it instead of clicking on the building. this fixes an issue players had where they either needed a full inventory or empty the crafting building's stock first before they could access the crafting menu.
- updated the UI so it's a little bit nicer to look at hopefully
fixes
- fixed the forestry not working properly
- fixed a bug where a human would navigate to a new empty crate without holding an item, also leading to a lag spike until they return home
misc
- reduced a lag spike when humans get stuck
- added stone and paper as crafting recipes to the 3d printer
