Mistward update for 18 October 2023

v0.3.0 - bonfire, new UI and more

Mistward update for 18 October 2023

v0.3.0 - bonfire, new UI and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changes

  • new building: bonfire, lights a very large area but eats through fuel 10% faster and is 50% more susceptible to rain
  • you now access crafting menus of crafting buildings by clicking on a cog icon near it instead of clicking on the building. this fixes an issue players had where they either needed a full inventory or empty the crafting building's stock first before they could access the crafting menu.
  • updated the UI so it's a little bit nicer to look at hopefully

    fixes
  • fixed the forestry not working properly
  • fixed a bug where a human would navigate to a new empty crate without holding an item, also leading to a lag spike until they return home

misc

  • reduced a lag spike when humans get stuck
  • added stone and paper as crafting recipes to the 3d printer

