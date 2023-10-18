Sorry about another update so soon, but this one is esential.
Version 1.02
Balance
- Tweaked all the magical formulas to ensure lower magical damage from both heroes and enemies
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Sorry about another update so soon, but this one is esential.
Version 1.02
Balance
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update