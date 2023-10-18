 Skip to content

Soulstone of Hope update for 18 October 2023

Version 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry about another update so soon, but this one is esential.

Balance

  • Tweaked all the magical formulas to ensure lower magical damage from both heroes and enemies

