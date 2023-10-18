 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UnderSupernova Playtest update for 18 October 2023

minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 12473556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Right click menu beautification

Similar to the mechanism of a small pond, two new types of small islands have been added to the sea surface, one is a soil island surrounded by sand, and the other is an irregular pure rock island

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2585101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link