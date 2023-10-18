 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonstone Island update for 18 October 2023

Updates & Bug Fixes - Oct.18, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12473321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ring ring! You are receiving a call from Patch Notes Inc. Ring ring!

Hello! This is Patch Notes Inc. We have a small delivery for you, just a couple of things, here you go! And just sign for it here... thanks. Bye!

  • Holo hunters didn't like our egg stats change because it messed with their techniques, so we changed it back! Our ap-holo-gies
  • Wild Spirits will no longer have GIGANTIC decks when you catch them – they now skip a card every second level

That's it for now, but there's a beeeeg patch coming soon... so make sure your door is unlocked for the next delivery!

Kate, Community Manager and sole employee of Patch Notes Inc.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1658151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1658152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1658153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link