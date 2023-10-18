Updates & Bug Fixes - Oct.18, 2023

Ring ring! You are receiving a call from Patch Notes Inc. Ring ring!

Hello! This is Patch Notes Inc. We have a small delivery for you, just a couple of things, here you go! And just sign for it here... thanks. Bye!

Holo hunters didn't like our egg stats change because it messed with their techniques, so we changed it back! Our ap-holo-gies

Wild Spirits will no longer have GIGANTIC decks when you catch them – they now skip a card every second level

That's it for now, but there's a beeeeg patch coming soon... so make sure your door is unlocked for the next delivery!

Kate, Community Manager and sole employee of Patch Notes Inc.