Updates & Bug Fixes - Oct.18, 2023

Ring ring! You are receiving a call from Patch Notes Inc. Ring ring!
Hello! This is Patch Notes Inc. We have a small delivery for you, just a couple of things, here you go! And just sign for it here... thanks. Bye!
- Holo hunters didn't like our egg stats change because it messed with their techniques, so we changed it back! Our ap-holo-gies
- Wild Spirits will no longer have GIGANTIC decks when you catch them – they now skip a card every second level
That's it for now, but there's a beeeeg patch coming soon... so make sure your door is unlocked for the next delivery!
Kate, Community Manager and sole employee of Patch Notes Inc.
Changed files in this update