 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Studio Bot Maker update for 18 October 2023

Studio Bot Maker - V4 Release 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12473211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

  • Action Search!
  • The project manager started graying out missing projects.
  • (Backend-only) Enhanced performance while displaying actions. Redid the action list engine!
  • (Fix) Fixed kick & ban actions!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2592171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link