Space Engineers: 10 Year Anniversary Update & Free Weekend



Hello, Engineers!

How time flies when you are having fun.

Ten years ago we began this incredible journey through the stars, laying the foundation for everything that has come to pass. 10 years, 5 million copies, Hundreds of updates, and a half million workshop mods and creations later, Space Engineers is still thriving!

In celebration of this incredible moment, we have prepared a surprise update for you to commemorate 10 years of engineering, planning, grinding, welding, battles, and exploration!

To every Space Engineer out in the vastness of space, those of you that have been with us from the beginning, to those that became a Space Engineers only now, thank you for being a part of this journey. Your creativity and passion for Space Engineers inspires us to our very best.

Marek's Blog post: https://blog.marekrosa.org/2023/10/space-engineers-10-year-anniversary.html

Features

When joining an "experimental" server, you may now switch to "Experimental Mode"

Sounds of Space Engineers 2023 music tracks added to Jukebox

Added new Blocks - Base Game

Engineer Statue (1 block, L grid)

Fireworks Block (1 block, S + L grid) & Color Variant Ammo

Flare Gun & Ammo

Tuxedo Suit Character Skin

Available until January 5th, 5PM UTC

Party Tuxedo Suit Character Skin

Ghost Character Skin

Veteran Character Skin

Steam Free Weekend & 75% Sale

Space Engineers is free to play on Steam this weekend!

You can install and enjoy Space Engineers for free from October 26, 5 pm UTC to October 30, 2023.

We are also running a Steam Sale from October 26, 2023 to November 2, 2023. Space Engineers base game will be 75% off!

There was no better time to join our community - fulfill your need to create!

Fixes & Improvements