Hello Alchemists!

We are constantly monitoring our Discord and Steam Discussions to squish those pesky bugs and grant you the best EA experience possible. 🛠️

Here is what we did:

Fixed the disappearing player stall.

Added Resolution change and Windowed Mode.

Fixed Almanach UI on 4:3 resolutions.

Japanese pet names can now be used.

Fixed "The Herbalist" quest not working as intended.

The automatic Recipe count works properly now.

Fixed the Hearthpotion on the key characters.

Composter no longer causes items to duplicate.

Paint no longer disappears.

Chests in the world now work as intended.

Items no longer disappear when loading the game.

Added weapons localization.

The dog no longer sniffs the air.

Fixed the bug with disappearing Eve.

Moved the clock a bit.

Filled the holes in German translation.

[spoiler]Nerfed the Herbalist.[/spoiler]