Hello Alchemists!
We are constantly monitoring our Discord and Steam Discussions to squish those pesky bugs and grant you the best EA experience possible. 🛠️
Here is what we did:
- Fixed the disappearing player stall.
- Added Resolution change and Windowed Mode.
- Fixed Almanach UI on 4:3 resolutions.
- Japanese pet names can now be used.
- Fixed "The Herbalist" quest not working as intended.
- The automatic Recipe count works properly now.
- Fixed the Hearthpotion on the key characters.
- Composter no longer causes items to duplicate.
- Paint no longer disappears.
- Chests in the world now work as intended.
- Items no longer disappear when loading the game.
- Added weapons localization.
- The dog no longer sniffs the air.
- Fixed the bug with disappearing Eve.
- Moved the clock a bit.
- Filled the holes in German translation.
- [spoiler]Nerfed the Herbalist.[/spoiler]
