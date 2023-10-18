- Added Music smooth fade
- Added blockers to Research based on colonized worlds to better guide the player
- Added text explaining how to join a Private Lobby
- Added Mine explode SFX, Player punch SFX
- Added Camera Rotate and Zoom
- Polished Spaceship cutscenes with move VFX, camera shake, and more
- Tech Tree now remembers scroll position
- Pressing Escape or B on Gamepad now closes the current window
- Going Back on a Dinky or AutoBot Order now goes back to Dinky/AutoBot menu
- Defense Success UI no longer shows up if Zumbys hit the HQ
- Fixed stuttering when loading new Music for the first time
- Fixed Music stopping on Spaceship
- Fixed Zumby dead animation not playing
- Fixed some buttons constantly repeating mouse over animation
Dinky Guardians update for 18 October 2023
v1.11 - 18/10/2023 15:32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349041
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update