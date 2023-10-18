 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dinky Guardians update for 18 October 2023

v1.11 - 18/10/2023 15:32

Share · View all patches · Build 12473122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Music smooth fade
  • Added blockers to Research based on colonized worlds to better guide the player
  • Added text explaining how to join a Private Lobby
  • Added Mine explode SFX, Player punch SFX
  • Added Camera Rotate and Zoom
  • Polished Spaceship cutscenes with move VFX, camera shake, and more
  • Tech Tree now remembers scroll position
  • Pressing Escape or B on Gamepad now closes the current window
  • Going Back on a Dinky or AutoBot Order now goes back to Dinky/AutoBot menu
  • Defense Success UI no longer shows up if Zumbys hit the HQ
  • Fixed stuttering when loading new Music for the first time
  • Fixed Music stopping on Spaceship
  • Fixed Zumby dead animation not playing
  • Fixed some buttons constantly repeating mouse over animation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link