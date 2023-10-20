 Skip to content

The Crackpet Show update for 20 October 2023

The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition | 1.2.3 [Hotfix]

Share · View all patches · Build 12473064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear animal freakshow fans,

This quick hot fix will help all players affected that downloaded the latest version of The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition directly from older game versions and being stuck on a loading screen as a result.

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/htfedition

Our Discord with hilarious highlights and news - https://www.discord.gg/happytreefriends

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@happytreefriendsthegame

Don't miss out on all the information regarding our collaboration with Happy Tree Friends!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1390700/view/3734104009458697331

