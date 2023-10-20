The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition | 1.2.3 [Hotfix]

Share · View all patches · Build 12473064 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 11:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear animal freakshow fans,

This quick hot fix will help all players affected that downloaded the latest version of The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition directly from older game versions and being stuck on a loading screen as a result.

