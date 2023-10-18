- Improve the business system: optimize NPC’s food, medicine, and material needs, and optimize related shopping AI
2.Adjustment of waterfall special effects
- Adjustments to the special effects of characters coming out of water
- The name of the decoration adds the display of opening and closing operations.
- Waiting for treatment in the hospital bed can now restore your mood
- Fixed the display error of member reputation value in the sect interface.
- Fixed the issue where errors may occur when changing identity options
- Fix the problem that the publishing command interface may not display any content
4.Fixed the problem that the skills of Flower Transposition cannot absorb Void Move
- Fixed the issue where the player's helper during the battle would reflect damage to the player if he has Wudang Pure Yang
- Fixed the issue where the failure prompt will pop up if the challenge is successful.
- Fixed the problem that the reputation value required for promotion of a sect is incorrect
- Fixed the problem of placing props
- Additional facilities placed in the repair building will also be included in the problem of repairing the facilities.
10.Fix the problem of sharks landing on land
11.Fixed the problem that sharks may not chase people
绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 18 October 2023
20231018 v0.8.33.0 PatchNotes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1696441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update