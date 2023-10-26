Attack of the Enemy Zombies Update

Happy Halloween Humans!
In this new update for PC and Consoles we have unleashed new zombie enemies and a new adventure level to go with them!
The Fleet Overseer has discovered an experimental crystal to upgrade the robots, but it all goes wrong and you're the only Business Bot that can stop the zombies!
There are 4 new enemy Zombies to fight and they are introduced during this short new Adventure level. You can find the new level in the Challenges menu!
As well as new Zombies and the Adventure, this Update includes:
General updates & bug fixes
- Added a “Restart Adventure” button to the pause menu
- Added a loading screen when loading challenges
New Level Editor Objects (PC only)
- GeneralTriggerArea - Improved version of AITriggerArea
- CounterTrigger -Fires it’s output after it has received x inputs
- MusicManager
- RandomZombieSpawner
New Level Editor Hotkeys (PC only)
- 6 - Toggle Selection Window
- 7 - Toggle Hide Special Items
- Home - Play Level
Enjoy your new Adventure!
The Doborog Team
Changed files in this update