Clone Drone in the Danger Zone update for 26 October 2023

Attack of the Enemy Zombies Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12472856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween Humans!

In this new update for PC and Consoles we have unleashed new zombie enemies and a new adventure level to go with them!

The Fleet Overseer has discovered an experimental crystal to upgrade the robots, but it all goes wrong and you're the only Business Bot that can stop the zombies!

There are 4 new enemy Zombies to fight and they are introduced during this short new Adventure level. You can find the new level in the Challenges menu!

As well as new Zombies and the Adventure, this Update includes:

General updates & bug fixes

  • Added a “Restart Adventure” button to the pause menu
  • Added a loading screen when loading challenges

New Level Editor Objects (PC only)

  • GeneralTriggerArea - Improved version of AITriggerArea
  • CounterTrigger -Fires it’s output after it has received x inputs
  • MusicManager
  • RandomZombieSpawner

New Level Editor Hotkeys (PC only)

  • 6 - Toggle Selection Window
  • 7 - Toggle Hide Special Items
  • Home - Play Level

Enjoy your new Adventure!
The Doborog Team

Changed files in this update

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Windows Depot 597171
  • Loading history…
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone OS X Depot 597172
  • Loading history…
